RUWOF Provide Succor To Indigent Rural Widows, Orphans, As Founder Hillary Ibe Reels Out Achievements



By Amaechi Chidinma

An apex humanitarian group in Imo state under the aegis of Rural Widows and Orphans Foundation (RUWOF) has intensified effort towards making sure victims of circumstances, Rural Widows and orphans are given sense of belonging in the society.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, the Chairman board of Trustees of the foundation Dr. Hilary Ibe who spoke extensively on the programmes outline of the foundation, said his motive of setting up the foundation is to provide succour to indigent widows and orphans, through free medical treatments, provision of shelter, microcredit loans, scholarships, agricultural empowerment, counselling, legal protection, clothing and skill acquisition/training.

Dr. Ibe seized the platform to reel out some of the achievements of the foundation. In his words, “we have built houses for indigents in different locations, such as Ehime Mbano, Obowo, Orlu, Mbutu Nworie in Aboh Mbaise, Gyel in Jos Plateau, we fund medical outreach, we also empower widows and other victims of circumstances through micro credit, we are giving 75 indigent widows N25,000 each for business, 65 orphans were given scholarship at secondary school level, we also disbursed about 100 bags of fertilizers, herbicides, spraying machines, about 4000 pieces of wrappers, we counsel and we also sponsor Bills and protect the rights of indigent widows and orphans” he submitted.

Speaking further, the founder, renowned philanthropist and PH.D holder in accountancy cum administrator, Dr. Hilary Ibe went down memory lane, he said RUWOF was founded based on his life experience as an orphan which befell him at the age of 12, which made him to have the passion to shoulder the burden of taking care of widows and orphans for them to lead a productive life.

He hinted that RUWOF is registered with CAC , Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Abuja, and Imo State in 2007, and World Association of NGO’s in the State of Florida U.S.A.

Speaking on the challenges so far, he revealed to newsmen that it has been very hectic, especially funding , adding that RUWOF is known for selfless service which has kept it going.

Meanwhile it will be recalled that, RUWOF recently launched its maiden print medium called succour magazine to educate the public on the plight of orphans, indigent unmarried women and widows in rural communities and how they can be given succour. The epoch making event which took place on the 3rd of April at RUWOF House Yaradua Drive Off Onitsha road witnessed the convergence of widows, orphans, friends, and dignitaries from within and outside the state..

The launching also featured paper presentation by academias which cycled around the theme of the event titled “Giving Succour”.

Dr. Ibe revealed that soon those for skill acquisition will be inaugurated.