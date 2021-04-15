Uzodinma’s Men Begin To Make Choice For 2023 Elective Positions

Even as 2023 date for next election is still not within reach for now, the heat is gradually coming up in the state, where appointees and loyalists of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are said to be warning up and perfecting ways to grab elective positions.

Trumpeta can reveal that underground moves and subtle political schemings have already commenced whereby most of the Uzodinma’s allies and appointees are reported to be working assiduously for their choice positions for 2023.

Already, some of the areas in the state are boiling because of what the appointees and loyalties are doing to corner certain elective positions for themselves.

Owerri zone APC is already in turmoil following the verbal attacks that have engulfed the area as the leaders are locked up in Supremacy war arising from what each of them want in 2023.

It was learnt that issue of who takes charge as Deputy Governorship candidate and Senatorial position in 2023 has skirted raising dust. In the same Owerri zone, a particular leader from Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Chief Charles Amadi (Chalvon) is being accused of fronting his son to run for the Federal Constituency election while notable Chieftain of APC from the same locality is also accused to be working against the interest of others to front himself for either the Deputy Governor or Owerri Zone Senate.

In Orlu zone, indications are rife that the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, former Speaker and House of Reps member, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah, are said to be having interest to succeed Senator Rochas Okorocha in 2023.

After becoming PDP chairman, occupying Federal appointive positions and Governor’s Chief of Staff, sources close to Anyaehi reveal that he is warming up to run for senate. Same applies to another strong ally to Uzodinma, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah. Considering his political sagacity, influence in the zone and having the knack as a thorough bred politician, taken over from Okorocha is the next political agenda of Opiah.

One of the Okorocha’s men permutations insist is angling for a position in 2023 is the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr C.O.C Akaolisa.

Though, Akaolisa is yet to open up publicly, but Trumpeta learnt he is working for a federal legislator position like his counterpart, the Commissioner for Power, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu who will test the ground again for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency Seat.

Another Commissioner billed to go for the federal seats of their respective constituencies are Noble Abiaso for Owerri Federal Constituency.