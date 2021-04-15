EFCC Moves To Arraign Okorocha in Court .Why Anti Graft Body Wants Ex Governor Prosecuted



For a record second time, former Imo State Governor and Senator Representing Orlu zone, Owelle Rochas Okorocha cooled his head at the detention facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja.

Okorocha, who was arrested in Tuesday at his Unity House, Office in Abuja was reportedly refused bail and as at press time yesterday it is not certain what would be his fate.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that papers are being perfected by the anti graft agency to arraign him in court on charges of fraud related crimes.

Our correspondent in Abuja who visited the anti graft agency to found out the situation was not attended to by EFCC officials but sources revealed that he is being grilled on some issues concerning how he managed Imo State Government funds for eight years he was governor. The source who pleaded anonymity since he was not permitted to speak on behalf of the commission further revealed that charges against him are been worked out by the legal department for the prosecution of the former governor.

It was also gathered that some concerned Nigerians including politicians of different divides have also called in and intervened to ensure Okorocha gets a bail to leave detention, but EFCC is working on the charges.

Trumpeta was informed that having known the implication of keeping Okorocha in detention beyond required time allowed by law and cautious not to be dragged to court to avoid charges related to infringement of human rights, EFCC is coming up with charges that will see him land in court any moment the process is completed.

This newspaper in the course of investigation can strongly reveal that 2023 politics cannot be completely removed from the current travails of the former Imo number one citizen which could be responsible for the recent arrest.

It was learnt that the desire of Okorocha to become next President after Muhammadu Buhari may have landed him in trouble where EFCC may be used as an instrument to cow him.

Okorocha has commenced subtle campaigns for 2023 elections even as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and his party, APC is yet to kick start the programs.

Apart from raising structures that would eventually emerge as campaign outfit across the States, the Orlu zone Senator can be said to be an early bird seeking to rule Nigeria in 2023.

He has taken his consultation to all parts of the country in the quest to win souls for his ambition. This move is said to have influenced worried minds to go after him using anti graft agencies.

Forces in some powerful quarters are said to be plotting to clip his wings by working in concert with the anti graft agencies to have hold of the former governor.

According to details available to Trumpeta, Okorocha has a case to answer before EFCC even when he was a serving Governor. But for the immunity clause, he would have been arrested before his eight-year tenure in Imo elapsed.

It would be recalled that in the first tenure of Okorocha as Governor, workers said to be operatives of his Lamonde Hotel were arrested for alleged money laundering.

Trumpeta can also recall that the EFCC, Enugu office had through the head man alleged that Okorocha allegedly tampered with the bailout funds provided by the Federal Government to support states in Nigeria during the economic meltdown. Reports of arrests of Government House workers including the Head of Account and Cashier in Government House, Owerri, were made public. The affected officials were apprehended, quizzed and released for allegedly aiding the diversion of bailout fund.

This newspaper has on records about the sealing of property belonging to Okorocha and family moments he left Govt House, Owerri, on the premise that it was a product of fraud. The former governor had to approach the law courts to get EFCC off his property through an order.

However, what may have propelled EFCC to be in the continuous searchlight of Okorocha was the inability of the former governor to use court stop his investigation and prosecution. After he went to court to stop, police, EFCC and other anti graft agencies from investigating and prosecuting him, the court refused to grant him the request making him vulnerable to the operations of anti graft agencies.