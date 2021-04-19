Gunshot At Imo Secretariat: Dept Heads, Directors Go Into Hiding



By Okey Alozie

The shootout that took place at Imo Secretariat complex located along Port Harcourt road Owerri has brought great panic and fear as departmental heads of various ministries are said to have gone into hiding over fear of arrest and interrogation.

Our reporter who visited the state secretariat Monday morning observed that some workers disguised themselves while coming to work and later disappeared to unknown destination.

Also observed was that, a good number of Directors, Perm Secs and secretaries were not seen as at the time of this report.

It could be recalled that armed police men on Thursday 15th of April 2021 stormed the secretariat complex and arrested some staff after shooting sporadically to scare people away.

An eye witness account revealed that people got injured when they heard gun shots.

One of the victims revealed, that she got injured at the entrance gate of the state secretariat in attempt to cross the other side of the road to save her life. “I taught they were kidnappers” the victim said.

Many of the food vendors who left their items came back to discover that their goods have been carted away.

Many who managed to run away vowed not to come to work again until they confirm that police will not come again at the state secretariat to disturb workers.

Information revealed that police stormed the State Secretariat Owerri on Thursday, from Abuja to investigate the matter.

Work at the State Secretariat has been paralyzed due to absence of workers who other still in fear based on the incident that occurred.

Information also revealed that the police may come again this week to continue their assignment at the state secretariat.