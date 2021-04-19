Ripples In Ngor Okpala APC Over Uzodinma’s Visit To TOE Ekechi .As Governor, Deputy Storm Imerienwe



The Leadership of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State has been in a storm since after a visit to Dr TOE Ekechi, by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, with a retinue of his Aides.

Trumpeta learnt that Governor Uzodinma was in Amafor, Imerienwe Ngor Okpala to visit Air Vice Marshall Remigus Eke, who buried his mother inlaw, and decided to stop over at Dr TOE Ekechi’s residence in Umuoye, Imerienwe Ngor Okpala.

However, since Uzodinma made that visit, the APC Leadership in Ngor Okpala has wondered why the Governor made the surprise visit to Ekechi, since the rumour every where before the visit was that Uzodinma and Ekechi were not relating well.

More intriguing was that no invitation was extended to any of the APC Stalwarts in Ngor Okpala prior to the Governor’s visit.

But the visit to Ekechi’s abode, where the Governor was said to have relaxed and spent some time has elicited fear among the Ngor Okpala APC Leaders who have been battling over who is the number One Leader of APC in the LGA.

The Uzodinma visit to Ekechi is said to have indirectly confirmed who is the APC Apex Leader in the LGA, since the Governor has never visited any other APC top shot in the LGA, until the August visit to TOE Ekechi.

Sources told Trumpeta that Ekechi who is now a National Player with his position as a Federal Commissioner in the North East Development Commission attracted the Governor’s attention because he is the highest APC political office Holder in Ngor Okpala.

Before now, the Ngor Okpala APC has been rudderless without any arrow Head as Leader, which has continued to dog the party in the LGA. Except the Uzodinma visit to Ekechi places the Leadership of APC in the LGA on his Shoulders, there is still confusion who the Apex Leader is.

The Apex Leadership of APC in Ngor Okpala has remained an issue among Okenze Sylvester Obinna, Sir George Eche, Chief (Bar) George Eke, Chief Bar Enyinna Onuegbu, including the latest Commissioner for Technology, Prof Nwaorgu. Unfortunately, all the mentioned APC Chieftains belong to various APC political camps.

But a source told Trumpeta that Ekechi even was shocked and surprised when he learnt that Governor Uzodinma was visiting him.

This Trumpeta learnt, arose from the story that Uzodinma’s followers in Ngor Okpala may have convinced him that Ekechi did not work for him in the 2019 Imo Governorship battle.

Another source told Trumpeta that despite whatever may have been told Uzodinma by tale bearers, the Governor have not forgotten that it was at Umuoye Imerienwe, in TOE Ekechi residence that the Coalition that kick-started the fight that led to Gov Rochas Okorocha not to foist his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu as successor commenced.

Therefore, it was said that practically, if not for TOE Ekechi, Uzodinma would not have been a Governor today.

However, Trumpeta was not told what both men discussed, but indications are that Uzodinma may have asked Ekechi to come out fully and support his administration in Imo State.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt that Ekechi will soon face attacks from other Ngor Okpala APC Leaders, who swore that Ekechi did not work for Uzodinma and therefore cannot come to reap from where he did not sow, by emerging the Ngor Okpala APC Apex Leader.

But a close confidant of Ekechi told Trumpeta that Ekechi is a pioneer member of APC, worked for APC and remains APC member.