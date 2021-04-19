Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu’s Comments Hurt Uzodinma Govt .Information Commissioner, Emelumba Hits Back



The decision of Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, otherwise known as Samdaddy, to speak out his views on the state of affairs in Imo State may have pitched him against the Imo State Government, under Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Samdaddy who represented Owerri Zone 2015-2019 and mentor of the PDP has been a regular voice speaking against noticeable ills in the style of Uzodinma’s administration.

Trumpeta observed that since he appeared to have relaunched himself back into the PDP mainstream, he seems to have become a strong opposition voice against the APC government which has prompted the Uzodinma administration to react.

The immediate past Owerri zone Senator is using the conventional press and social media to call for better welfare for people of the State, South East and Nigerians.

However, his recent expression asking the Imo State government to look beyond road rehabilitation and address salary and pension matters, has attracted a counter reaction from the state government.

Samdaddy had in the statement called on the present APC government in the state to look beyond road rehabilitation and address issues of salary cuts and pension matters.

According to the release Trumpeta also spotted, Anyanwu said “that in as much as good road network was a veritable tool that can boost the economic produce in the state, there was need for government to be responsive in the payment of salary and pensions”.

He also raised other issues which touched in fast picking the construction of roads before rainy season.

This newspaper observed that Samdaddy adopted constructive critisms.

In response, the Imo State government instead of clearing the air concerning the critisms only accused Samdaddy of malice and mischief.

Information Commissioner, Declan Emelumba averred that the Owerri zone former Senator should get his facts right before commenting on issues that are beyond his competent.

As if the state government was been stung by Samdaddy’s views on the salary and pension matters, Emelumba revealed that at the end of March this year, the government has paid 39,795 of the total workforce of 40,722, claiming only 927 workers out of this total are having issues with their salaries because they have accent number related issues. He added that most of them have been resolved.

Finally, Emelumba asked the Senator to visit Imo Government website for further details.

Trumpeta further gathered that Samdaddy has relaunched fresh attack on the government asking why it avoided the question of any salary cut on monthly basis before telling the public how many civil servants received their wages?