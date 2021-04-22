Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu Commends Uzodimma For Creating Skills Acquisition And Entrepreneurship Ministry In Imo



By Onyekachi Eze

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been commended for his vision in establishing the Ministry of Skills and Entrepreneurship in the State.

The accolade was showered on him by the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, and member representing Nwangele State Constituency in the State parliament, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, while delivering a lecture in a function marking the year’s Law Students’ Association Week, at the Imo State University, Owerri, on Tuesday.

The Deputy Speaker who spoke on the topic, “Skill acquisition as panacea for youth and graduate unemployment” extolled Governor Hope Uzodinma for his deep thought which culminated in the setting up of the aforementioned Ministry.

Rt. Hon. Iwuanyanwu charged the youths to make effective use of their manpower and endowed talents to better their lives.

He stressed that the days are gone when youths solely depend on “white-colar” jobs for survival, rather, should queue into the global trend of making a living through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

The Nwangele State House of Assembly representative submitted that it takes a wise leader to teach his followers how to fish, rather than giving them fish all the time, hence described Governor Uzodinma as a pace setter.

Speaking further, Iwuanyanwu averred that the new Ministry would not only take care of Skills and entrepreneurship, but would go a long way in harnessing untapped potentials among the youths.

He added that Imo State before now was missing in action when it comes to youth inclusion in governance, until Senator Hope Uzodinma came onboard.

He said in the comity of States, Governor Hope Uzodinma has changed the narratives, with laudable programs, projects and policies running.

Hon Chyna Iwuanyanwu maintained, “with new and emerging global trends occasioned by the internet and artificial intelligence age, traditional courses like Law are increasingly facing stiff competition in the employment and job market. Those with skills are now even employing graduates to work for them. That’s the stark reality”.

“Talk about the Bill Gates of this world, Steve Jobs and others like them who as young men, used their skills to create and drive the present internet and social media age, creating millions of skill based jobs in the process all over the world”.



The Nwangele born politician cum philanthropist charged both graduates and undergraduates to grab every opportunity rolled out by the State government in attaining these global realities.

While regretting the increasing rate of unemployment, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu said, “Acquiring relevant skills are veritable tools for successful, purposeful and result-oriented life”.

He further admonished all and sundry, irrespective of academic background to consider the acquisition of skills and entrepreneurship knowledge as a second option that should not be relegated.

“Being a Lawyer, Medical Doctor, or whatever discipline should not stop one from having a knowledge of skills. God bestowed each and every one of us with special gifts, we have to work hard towards harnessing them;

“The State Government, ably led by Governor Hope Uzodinma has done us enough favour by setting up the Ministry of Skills and entrepreneurship. Among all the wonderful achievements of this administration, this is one of the best. Therefore, it is left for all of us to put it into good use”, the Deputy Speaker said.