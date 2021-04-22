Uzodimma : Okorocha Should Face His EFCC Criminal Charges . Gov, Predecessor Tango Over Prison Relocation



By Stevenie Michaels

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has advised Sen. Rochas Okorocha to desist from deceiving Imo people on his frivolous claims that the present administration has resolved to relocate Imo Correctional Center to Port-Hacourt road Owerri, adding that the Orlu zone Senator should face his alleged criminal case in EFCC.

He said the former governor should rather, concentrate on how to wriggle out of his criminal matters with the EFCC.

Okorocha had in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo on Wednesday, claimed that Uzodinma had ordered the immediate relocation of the correctional facility to Port Harcourt Road Owerri, a facility he built during his second tenure as governor.

Okorocha also advised Uzodimma to consider relocating police headquarters to PH/ Road where he cited it’s permanent site along PH/Road.

He further advised Uzodimma to unseal the Orji Flyover which he built and commissioned before handing over as governor.

The statement read in part, “We have received with enthusiasm and excitement, the good news that the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has ordered that, the Owerri Prisons’ Headquarters be relocated immediately to the befitting Prisons’ Headquarters, built by Senator Okorocha, along PH/Road, when he was governor.

“We commend the governor for taking this progressive, patriotic and interesting action, he has added value to the long held view or contention that government is a continuum.

“We also want to appeal to the governor, that in line with the new spirit, he should move the Police Headquarters to the ultra modern Police Headquarters, equally built by Okorocha.

“We had also commended the governor, when he moved the State High Court from the Shanty it was located before, to the imposing Justice Oputa High Court Complex, equally built by Rochas Okorocha, at New Owerri.

But in a swift reaction, Uzodimma through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Declan Emelumba cautioned Okorocha’s against blackmail and deceit.

He urged Okorocha to stop lying to Imo people, but rather concentrate on his criminal case with EFCC.

He further described Okorocha’s claim as a “tissue of lie.”

Emelumba, said that the governor had no power to order the relocation of a federal facility, adding that Okorocha was priding in ignorance.

“Onwuemeodo has no power and capacity to speak for the Imo state government, the governor never ordered the relocation of the correctional facility. Only the minister of interior can do that, while the state government can only supervise”, he said.

“Okorocha should concentrate on how to defend his criminal matter before the EFCC and not to lie to the public, the representative of the minister of interior had inspected the facility built by the Okorocha administration and saw that the facility is in a very bad state.

“It is not a facility you just move in, you need to do a lot of work, Okorocha should stop disturbing the peace of the state and concentrate with his criminal matter before the EFCC.” He said.