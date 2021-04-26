How Iko nsi, IPOB Commander Was Killed

Tunji Adedeji

Further clarifications have been made regarding how the leader of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Commander Iko nso, was killed last Saturday.

Trumpeta findings revealed that a tactical team of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, and Department of State Services (DSS), in a joint operation early Saturday, stormed the operational headquarters of the ESN in Awomama, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, killing Ikonso and six members of the group.

Three suspects were also reportedly arrested by the operatives.

A top security source who pleaded anonymity explained that the slain militia members were responsible for the attack on the Imo State police headquarters and the Nigerian custodial facility on April 5, 2021.

The source said, “As the security forces approached the base of the insurgents, they came under rapid fire from the group. In a bold response, the joint security forces fought back gallantly.

“The forces eventually neutralised the overall commander of the insurgents in the South-East popularly known as Commander Ikonso and six other armed fighters of the insurgent group.

“Commander Ikonso is known as the Vice President-designate as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind and coordinator of the attack on the Imo police headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.”

It was learnt that after the gun battle, the security team recovered the remains of Ikonso and his fighters, including six AK-47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different calibre and charms.

The Force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, could not be reached for comment on the ongoing operation.

Hours after the team’s raid, gunmen reportedly attacked the country home of Uzodinma and killed three security men on duty who put up a resistance.

They allegedly hauled petrol bombs at the building, resulting in a fire that burnt cars parked at the compound and destroyed part of the house.

A source in the village told one of our correspondents that the military had taken over the community.