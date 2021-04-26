Insecurity: Again, Tension Rises In Imo .Govt House, Owerri Condoned Off By Security Agencies . Political Appointees Scared, Goes Into Hiding .Gunmen On Rampage At Orji, Owerri North LGA



Fear of the unknown is ravaging Imo State as confusion has taken over since gunmen suspected to be operatives of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, renewed attacks in the state.

Few weeks after the state correctional centre, (Owerri Prisons) and Police Headquarters in the heart of the town were attacked leading to the release of prisoners and destruction of property, another attack took place, this time at the private home of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Trumpeta learnt that based on skirmishes a combined team of soldiers, police and DSS had with group of IPOB men at Awommamma area of Oru East leading to the death of one of the Pro Biafra group commanders, and few others, a group of yet to be identified gunmen stormed Uzodinma’s home in the early hours of Saturday to put his house at Omuma Oru East country home on fire.

According to reports, police confirmed causalities were recorded on the side of the security agencies as three persons lost their lives in the process.

However, three days after, tension is high in the state despite the presence of security agencies that have taken control in certain roads and facilities in the state capital.

The increased panic has been blossomed by the activities of security agencies who closed roads leading to Government House, Owerri. Our reporter monitoring events near Govt House, Owerri, observed that the roads from Okigwe and bank roads leading to the seat of power close to the police Headquarter had been blocked for regular motorists.

Road users are now forced to operate one lane of the dual carriage way leading to heavy traffic in the State capital.

The worsening security situation got a freighting point when reports of sporadic shooting around Hardel junction Orji in Owerri Okigwe road were recorded on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, aides to governor Uzodinma have given underground to avoid attacks from the notorious gunmen. Our reporter further gathered that security has been beefed up at various government residential areas like the Commissioners Quarters on Concorde Hotel road.

A visit at the place showed that apart from leaving their homes in private vehicles devoid of government plate numbers, the Commissioners no longer sleep at the Quarters with their families.