How Unknown Security Men Killed Farmer, IMSU Student At Govt. House Gate, Owerri



By Tochi Onyeubi

As the state of security heightened in Imo, resident are scared stiff about what next, following the brutal killing of two unarmed civilians at the government house gate in Owerri by suspected security operatives stationed at the Okigwe road roundabout.

Trumpeta learnt that, the death toll recorded so far since crisis engulfed Imo included the two persons: A year one student of Imo state University named Divine Nwaneri and yet to be identified driver conveying a vehicle with loads of pigs.

It was gathered that, the deceased student was on her way back in the night with her friends in a Lexus IS 250 Lagos KSF 407 GT, before security operatives stationed at the roundabout shot at their vehicle, killing her instantly, leaving the driver in an unconscious state.

Until her death, the student, Divine Nwaneri, a 25year-old, who hail from Obollo in Isiala Mbano was in the department of Soil Science and Biotechnology.

In a similar development, a yet to be identified man, suspected to be a farmer, met his untimely death at the same spot when he was hit by bullets from security operatives, killing him instantly.

Residents woke up to his lifeless body Tuesday morning, abandoned at the crime scene including the pigs in the vehicle.

There are indications that the victims may not have known the developments in town, especially the road blockage.

As at the time of filling this report, no official statement has been made from the state government or security agencies about these developments.