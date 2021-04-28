Uzodinma’s Kinsmen Desert Community Over Killing of IPOB Commander Omuma, the ancestral home of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in Oru East LGA, has become a ghost town

.

Our reporter have it that nearly everybody in the community have either ran to the neighboring communities, or are holed up inside, as security personnel are the only people seen moving around the community.

Trumpeta learnt that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, headed by Nnamdi Kanu, had written the community that it would revisit the death of its late Commader, Ikonso Don, on the Governor’s Kinsmen.

Following this threat, the villagers have to leave to live, as they have turned to refugees in neighboring towns like Amairi.

The situation, Trumpeta learnt, is even more compounding, when it is realized that the Late IPOB Commander, Ikonso Don, hails from same Oru East LGA, as the Governor.

It would be recalled that some unknown gunmen stormed the Omuma residence of the Governor and tried to burn down the house, but were repelled by some gallant security operatives, even though some of them lost their lives in the rampage.

An Omuma residence who managed to speak to Trumpeta said that he sneaked back home to pick some materials, and is joining his family where he is hiding, saying he is not comfortable speaking to the press.

“My brother, as you can see, we don’t know what will happen any moment. I just came in now to pick things for my family. You can see that everybody have ran away” he said. Ikonso was killed by a combined force of Security men at Awomama, in Oru East on Saturday.