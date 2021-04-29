Insecurity: Imo Governor Turns Prayer Warrior .Takes Case To God In Abuja Church



By Onyekachi Eze

It is no longer news that the troubling state of unrest rocking the entire South East States, with Imo State included, has forced the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma into taking the matter before God

Governor Uzodinma of Imo State no doubt has resorted to prayers and seeking the face of God in the light of the crisis that has bedeviled the nation, especially his State, Imo.

Senator Uzodinma is believed to be a regular church goer now, more than before.

Apart from the advent of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the 3R Leadership in Imo State had experienced relative peace for the past one year in office, not until recently, the centre could no longer hold orchestrated by incessant killings, kidnapping, arson and murder.

Recall that the Owerri police headquarters and the correctional service (prison) along the ever busy Okigwe Road were attacked at the wee hours of Easter Monday.

An operation by unknown gunmen that freed no fewer than 1,880 inmates.

As if that was not enough, more police formation houses were also attacked, destroyed and burnt down.

However, the activity of the unknown gunmen, escalated beyond Imo State, to other neighbouring States.

Hoping that the trend had ceased, the Omuma country home of the Governor in Oru East LGA was besieged last Saturday, which led to the death of over four persons and vehicles parked in Uzodinma’s garage set ablaze.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that for the fear of the unknown, the Imo number one citizen had gone into hibernation seeking the face of God since then.

Also, this Newspaper in the cause of a follow-up to the activities of the State Government appointees, discovered that rather than engaging in verbal communication either directly or indirectly, Uzodinma is said to have run to God in prayers.

Portraits of the Governor making the rounds on social media depicts the Chief Security officer of the State running from church to church in search for divine intervention.

Meanwhile, the recent security decline which had led to many deaths has pushed some clergymen into releasing prophesies.

Among them is the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria, Amen, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Fr. Mbaka did not only warn the nation’s president, Muhammadu Buhari to resign, but also lashed at State Governors to change or be changed.

For Imo State Governor, the fiery cleric said that Governor Hope is in the mess he is today, because he failed to seek advice from the altar of God, rather, said he (Uzodinma) preferred sets of sycophants misleading him to his doom.