Bomb Importation Scare Hits Imolites, As IPOB Denies Involvement .Imo Populace Asked To Remain Calm, Cautions



Information making the rounds had accused the outlawed organization, the Indigenous People of Biafra’s Eastern Security Network ,ESN of acquiring bombs and explosives with which they intend to destabilise Imo State.

The Secret source stated that intelligence reports have it that IPOB is planning Mayhem.

Reacting, the proscribed IPOB denied the allegation that it was moving arms and other weaponry into Imo to destabilise the State.

It stressed that there was no iota of truth in the “allegation coming from various sources” adding that anybody or institution was free to say whatever they liked about IPOB.

The group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, stated this in an interview with Newsmen on Wednesday.

He said: “What they are saying is a huge lie. There is no iota of truth in what they are saying. Now, did you listen to my interview with Channels Televisions, two days ago?

“It’s just like the question the Channels Television guy asked. He asked me, ‘Who is sponsoring IPOB?’ I told him there was no single individual sponsoring IPOB.

I don’t think it is wise to continue to reply to whatever people accuse us of.”

The sources accused IPOB that “Intelligence revealed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network is making plans with which to further their subversive activities.

In a related development, the Ministry of Interior has directed the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, to liaise with the airport authorities to scale up security at the nation’s airports.

The directive followed a security alert on impending security threats to the airports from the Ministry of Aviation.

This was contained in a letter dated April 15, addressed to the Commandant-General, and signed on behalf of the minister by the Director, Joint Services, P. Egbodo.

However, Dr Joseph Okoro, who told Trumpeta in Owerri that he is a Stakeholder in Imo State has advised Imo people against heightening tension in the State, adding that the insecurity situation in Imo will soon end, and the masses will live their peaceful lives again.

“I appeal to Imo people to be cautious and be calm until this problem of insecurity passes away. It is a general matter in Nigeria and not peculiar to Imo State alone” he told Trumpeta.