Fr Mbaka: Uzodinma Rejects My Phone Calls .Cleric Speaks Out, Laments Relationship With Governor



By Orji Sampson

A popular Catholic Priest and the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu State, Nigeria AMEN, Very Reverend Father Cammellus Ebenizah Ejike Mbaka has lamented the spate of insecurity issues in our nation including Imo state, noting that Governor Hope Uzodinma no longer picks his call after receiving spiritual help from his altar.

Father Mbaka who had during last Sunday’s Holy mass advised Nigeria politicians and the leaders to see the recent attack on the Governor of Imo State as the beginning of what may befall all of them continued during Wednesday adoration service that, Gov Uzodinma after he was declared Governor has refused to heed to the advice given by the Holy spirit which includes taking good care of Imolites.

Explaining his role in Sen Hope Uzodinma becoming Imo State Governor, the Catholic priest lamented that Uzodinma failed to heed to the spiritual advice from his altar and that the people advising him are not directing him well.

“Uzodinma is wrongly advised and I know that if he was receiving advice from this sanctuary he wouldn’t have been getting it wrong with the masses.

“I am lamenting because people are misunderstanding Fr Mbaka. I prophesied Uzodinma becoming a Governor from a vision given to me by the Holy spirit.

“Do you know that after he came to my adoration for prayers he went to the tribunal and failed but because whatever God has ordained no one can stop it, he still went to Supreme Court and won.

“I don’t know or have anyone in Supreme Court, I don’t have Buhari’s number. No one working with Uzodinma or Buhari got employed/appointed through me but people are misquoting me of making Uzodinma Governor.

“When Uzodinma mistakingly picked my call I asked him why he hasn’t come back to say thank you to God for what he did for him.

“After I prayed for him and he became Governor, I advised him to find a good priest in Imo and make him his spiritual adviser but I don’t think he did that and that’s why the wrong persons are advising him wrongly”.

Mbaka who expressed his worry over the suffering Imolites are passing through charged the Imo State Governor to retrace his steps before the anger of the Lord becomes worst.