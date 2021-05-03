US Based Veteran Journalist, Ikwuagwu Carpets Buhari, Supreme Court

Tunji Adedeji

Angered over increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, a veteran Journalist, Shedrack Ikwuagwu has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and Nigeria legal system for all challenges confronting the Nation.

Shedrack Ikwuagwu while fielding questions from Journalists in Owerri on Saturday said Mr President and APC should be held responsible for everything happening in the country.

He said Buhari’s failure to restructure the country is what has been giving impetus to agitations for secession. The All Progressive Congress, APC and Buhari should be held responsible for the orgy of violence in the country today.

The elder statesman said the nullification of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha led administration is an act that has ridiculed the Nigeria Supreme Court of Nigeria before the globe.

He said, “The most shameful thing is that has happened to Nigeria is the nullification of PDP Imo Governor. Ihedioha won election convincingly. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has disgraced themselves in the world. Nigeria don’t have Court, they have traders: they brought shame to Nigeria legal system.” .

According to him, “There are so many issues in Nigeria, Nigeria is running a presidential system of government but what Buhari is running now is not Presidential system of government: he is running self government. It’s the duty of the 2 National Assembly to call on Buhari to return to local government system, you can’t run Presidential system of government without the local government.”

“The security of Nigeria is the most terrible thing in the world now. The military government is better than Buhari government. Those who have ruled before Buhari are better than him: he has disappointed Nigerians, I am calling on him to change his actions and policies.”

"Another annoying thing in Nigeria is having 91 political parties in the country: that is the worst fraud. Nigeria system of election is completely dangerous and full of fraud."

