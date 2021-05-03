Attack On Uzodinma’s House Unwarranted, Says Izunaso ••Calls For Peaceful Dialogue Among Stakeholders



By Onyekachi Eze

A former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who represented Imo West (Orlu zone) in the Senate, Senator Osita Izunaso has frowned at the recent attack on the Omuma country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, by unknown gunmen.

Senator Izunaso described the attack as unwarranted and unfortunate to be recorded in a once peaceful State.

He expressed his views last weekend in a media statement, obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper.

The pioneer National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, stressed that Imo people are not known for violence of any sort, rather, attributed Imolites as peaceful and accommodating people.

In proffering solution to the lingering state of unrest, Senator Izunaso suggested for a peaceful dialogue among critical stakeholders and youths in the State, adding that through the move, all aggrieved parties would sheath their swords and give peace a chance once more.

According to the Oru West born politician, in order to attain the conducive environment everyone yearns for, there should be collective responsibility from all and sundry.

“All hands must be on deck towards the cause for peaceful co-existence”.

“The attack on Governor Hope Uzodimma’s House penultimate week was condemnable and unwarranted. I therefore call for dialogue to resolve any issue in the state. I equally thank Imo people for their resilience and peaceful disposition so far”.

“Dialogue not violence is the panacea to peaceful resolution of all issues. Imo state is the only state we can call our own and all of us must ensure that we make it peaceful for everybody”.

However, Senator Izunaso lauded the maturity of the Governor in handling the issue, and urged him to remain strong as he govern the State.