Attack On Uzodinma: Oru East IMC Chairman Sues For Peace, Describes Gov Worthy Son Of Oru East



By Onyekachi Eze

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has condemned the recent attack on the Omuma country home of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, by unknown gunmen.

The said attack affected some the vehicles parked inside the premises on account of fire, as well as lost of lives.

The IMC boss while reacting on the incident described it as uncalled for, and an attack being condemned by leaders and stakeholders of thought.

Nze Ogbonna attributed the action as regrettable and unwarranted, especially to a man known as beacon of hope and leader of the current Imo State.

In a media statement signed by the Chairman’s media aide, he was disturbed that apart from the status of the governor as Imo’s number one citizen, he is a worthy brother and son of Oru East who is making the LGA proud with his litany of landmark achievements.

He regretted that Oru East has negatively been put on the spot especially with the alleged causalities in Oru East LGA.

Nze Ogbonna reiterated that Oru East people are not known for violence, rather are peace loving people.

“Oru East is peace loving people who will remain very peaceful and law abiding in the face of all challenges”.

More so, Ogbonna revealed that since the assumption of office by Governor Hope Uzodinma, he has always demonstrated himself as a servant leader, who needs all the support of Imolites.

In a similar note, he pleaded on all aggrieved youths and bodies to sheath their swords and allow a sleeping dog lay.

“Consequently, the IMC Chairman called on the Oru East people especially the youths to be law abiding and to do everything possible to avoid taking to violence, because violence is an ill wind that does nobody any good”.

“Finally, he enjoined each and everyone to support the Governor as he navigates the ship of our State for the development of Imo State in general, and Oru East LGA in particular”, he said.