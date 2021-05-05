Nwawuba Programme: Hon Mbaike Rep Member’s Uncommon, Effective Representative .Says PDP Will Reclaim, Rebuild Imo Come 2023



By Orji Sampson

A member of the Interim Management Committee IMC, in Mbaitoli LGA under the “Rebuild Imo” administration, Hon Opara Justice C has extolled the uncommon and effective representation of Rt Hon Henry Nwawuba, the Reps member for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

Speaking to Trumpeta on the Federal Lawmakers empowerment program for his constituents especially agriculture, Hon Opara said he has never been in doubt with the antecedents of Rt Hon Nwawuba stressing that he has shown capacity to always deliver.

Recall that the competent, visionary, proactive and likeable Member, representing the Enterprising people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Nwawuba is set to blaze another trail in agriculture.

The federal lawmaker in consideration of the need to encourage MBAIKE farmers, and pursuant to the goal of repositioning MBAIKE to be the food basket of Imo State and South East in general has procured multi-purpose mini tractors for MBAIKE crop farmers.

Driven by his passion to turn the enterprising nature of MBAIKE people into profitable agric-business ventures, with its attendant multiplier effect on economic sustainability of MBAIKE, Rt Hon Nwawuba procured the tractors for commercial farming in MBAIKE and to boost food production as well as enhancing food security of Ndi MBAIKE.

It was however gathered that to ensure unparalleled distribution of the tractors, a committee was set up by Rt. Hon. Nwawuba, with a stipulated guide line to invite interest from practicing Farmers Cooperatives in MBAIKE, conduct due diligence on the Cooperatives and ensure even distribution of the machines. recommendations.

For optimal utilization of the mini-tractors, Rt Hon Henry Nwawuba, has sponsored a training program for representatives of the benefitting Farmers Cooperative Societies, in operation and maintenance of the mini tractors, including agric extension services.

Meanwhile, the former IMC member of Mbaitoli LGA under “Rebuild Imo” administration, Hon Opara Justice C has stated that the People’s Democratic Party PDP, especially in Imo state will reclaim the seat of power in Douglas House come 2023.

Hon Opara who expressed optimism on PDP’s come back said Imo would breath fresh air of life against urging Imolites to endure the hard times for now but to have hope and faith in PDP to restore good governance.

He said that Imolites can wait for the administrative dexterity of PDP government in other to give Imolites reason to smile again.

The PDP Hench man, used the medium to appreciate His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha “Omenkeahuruanya” for his well articulated rebuild Imo project that has remained fresh in the mind of Imolites, the Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District, Rt Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi for his sustained worthy and efficient representation as well as developmental projects attracted to for his constituents and Imolites at large.

He equally thanked and commended the State party Executives and leaders for their tireless efforts in ensuring that PDP especially in the state remains the party to beat.