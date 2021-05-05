State of Nation: Okorocha Pities President Buhari



By Onyekachi Eze

One of the founding fathers of the All Progressive Congress, APC and currently the Senator representing Imo West (Orlu Zone) of Imo State in the Senate, Senator Rochas Okorocha has expressed concern over the nation’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Okorocha disclosed that he only pities the President through some of his actions as he accused the President’s Aides as great pests to Buhari and not helping the matter.

The Imo State former Governor made his feelings known when members of the APC from Cross River State paid him a courtesy visit at the Unity House Abuja on Tuesday.

Okorocha disclosed that Buhari appears to be standing alone in the current security challenges because of some of his Aides, especially his Media Department who are painting a different picture to Nigerians.

He said the act is pitting him against majority of Nigerians who were with him before.

“No one has been speaking up in support of the President among his Appointees or close Aides. I sympathize with President Muhammadu Buhari at this moment because everything is on him” Okorocha said.

Senator Owelle Okorocha further added, “No one is defending him. The Ministers are not speaking, the Directors are not speaking, those that should say listen, at least our President is doing something, are not speaking. Everything is bottled with anger of same sort”

However, the erstwhile politician expressed optimism that sooner, the current situation would be surmounted and become a thing of the past.