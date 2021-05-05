Uzodinma Returns, Declares Fresh War On Gunmen, Sponsors .Threaten To Take Battle To Opponent Doorsteps

By Okey Alozie

Indications that the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma has gathered momentum to fight back the gunmen terrorizing Owerri recently played out on Wednesday 5th May 2021 when he presented over 100 new security vehicles to the security agents.

While presenting the vehicles and security gargets to the combined team of army, police, civil defense and others, the Governor made it known that he has decleared a total war on the unknown gunmen and their sponsors adding that he will now take the fight to their door steps without delay.

“My administration cannot be intimidated by bandits and their sponsors.

“Today, I am reinforcing what I started by bringing more vehicles to the Operation Search and Flush Team to comb all hidden places and deal with the bandits and their sponsors.

“We shall also take war to their Houses” Uzodinma said.

Speaking further, Uzodinma hinted that more armoured vehicles will be arriving Imo State before the end of next week.

He therefore announced that citizens of the state should endeavor to go on with their normal business as he is now truly on top of the situation. He ordered the security agents to use the new vehicles to achieve the aims through which it was made for, adding that civilians should give information on how to all these bandits that are terrorizing Imo State recently.

He vowed that from now on, there will be no hiding place for the bandits. The Governor told Imolites that new vigilante group will be inaugurated soon to complement the effort of security agents.

He advised landlords in Imo State to be very careful with those living in their houses to avoid trouble.

The commander incharge of the operation search and flush promised that his team will do well.