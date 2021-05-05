Protests Over Fr Mbaka Whereabout . Igbo Group Raises Concern, As Cleric Resurfaces



By Onyekachi Eze

Commercial activities within the metropolis of Enugu State was yesterday momentarily brought to an abrupt halt, following the reported missing of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria Rev Fr Camitius Ejike Mbaka.

Mbaka’s whereabout became National issue yesterday, when reports of his alleged missing broke into the blogosphere.

Recall that the fiery cleric during his last two weeks adoration prayer descended on the Federal Government led by Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be sacked.

Fr Mbaka’s ministration was necessitated by the rising insecurity situation in the country that has crippled the Nation, where killings and kidnapping had become the order of the day.

Part of his message also was channeled towards State Governors, as he charged them to change their ways for the betterment of the masses of face the wrath of God.

Few days after releasing the bombshell, he was said to have gone missing.

In an online news monitored by Trumpeta Newspaper, worshippers at the Adoration Ministry Enugu who converged yesterday for their usual Wednesday prayer met the absence of the Spiritual Director.

This Newspaper learnt that worshippers who could not see Mbaka immediately took their grievances to the Enugu Catholic Diocese in a protest match to demand for Mbaka’s whereabout.

It was reported that they met the Bishop, Rt Rev Dr Onaga to officially report the priest’s missing state.

In a related development, the Department of the State Security Service while reaching to one of the National Newspapers denied ever inviting or having Fr Mbaka in their custody.

According to the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, “Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up please”.

Before then, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, had earlier reacted on the alleged missing of Mbaka, and gave the President 48 hours to say the whereabout of Mbaka or face mayhem.

In a media statement signed by the President General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said, “We have it on good authority that his Aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday;

“Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered, this has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happen to him”

They added, “We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths. They were dining and wining with him all along and now that he told the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him;

“Let nothing happen to Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest”, the group warned.

However, as the tension was getting charged, Fr Mbaka reappeared to the roaring admiration of his followers who thanked God for the appearance of the Spiritual Leader.

Trumpeta learnt that Mbaka promised to speak to the press later, about the mysterious “Disappearance and reappearance”.