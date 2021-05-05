Owerri: Govt Keeps Quiet As Security Agencies Killed Four Unarmed Civilians



In what may appear more like uncomfortable silence on the part of the Imo State Government, the Senator Hope Uzodinma led administration is yet to speak on some recent extra judicial killings committed by suspected security agencies in the state.

Trumpeta recalls that in the wake of the attack on Uzodinma’s family house at Omuma, Oru East LGA, security agencies, comprising police and army took over strategic positions in the state, including the Government House, Owerri roundabout.

In the interim not less four deaths were recorded according to reports the newspaper gathered.

In the process of blocking a section of the dual carriage Okigwe road extending to Bank road opposite the Government House, Owerri gate, few victims who drove against the blockage was shot at by the suspected security agencies.

According to reports, the gunshots killed a year one Imo State University, IMSU student, who was conveyed in the car that got its windscreen shattered and tyres deflated. While the driver was seriously injured and receiving treatment at a private hospital, the lady died at the spot. Similarly, another IMSU student, this time a year three Law undergraduate was found in FMC Mortuary after he was suspected to have been killed by gunshots. The deceased student had left campus for home before he met his untimely death.

Same fate befell another victim suspected to be a farmer as he was hunted down by gunshots after the vehicle he moved with crossed the road block barrier. The gun shot forced the vehicle to lose control and destroyed the Govt House Bus stop while the man bled to death unattended after bullet wounds.

As the dust raised by the previous incidents was yet to settle, a business man in Amakohia near Owerri was sent to his grave early by yet to be identified soldiers who claimed he violated their no go area rule. His slain body was deposited at FMC mortuary by the army before making a report at the police. The family has threatened to follow up the matter and ensure the eventual killers were brought to book.

Despite the incidents and outcry by family members seeking for justice, Trumpeta observed that no reaction has been made by the state government over the said incidents.

Incidentally, all channels of government information outlets have been unable to react on the matter even the governor including the information commissioner have kept quiet on the matter. The governor who was in Abuja when the incidents occurred came back briefly and left. The Information Commissioner, Hon Mbadiwe Declan Emelumba who have been reacting on issues affecting the State has not spoken on the matter.