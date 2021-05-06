Ahead 2023 Election: Okorocha’s Men In Fresh Romance With Camp Hope .As Reps Member, Chike Okafor Appears In Govt Function



By Okey Alozie

In what appears to be a political projection for the next general election, a new wave of shift in political family defection is being witnessed in Imo State.

Recall that the coming of Governor Hope Uzodinma saw some politicians dump their traditional political camps for that of the new APC governor.

Trumpeta can report that from PDP and the Rochas Okorocha faction of APC, some actors in the political class moved to Uzodinma’s camp Hope arm of the ruling party.

One of those reported to be eyeing the Uzodinma political family was a former Commissioner of Finance during the Rochas Okorocha period as governor and Reps member, Hon Chike Okafor.

Okafor was one of the die- hard Okorocha’s men during his eight year reign. It was even said that his ascendancy from Commissioner position to National Assembly was part of the political machinations of Okorocha to have his allies in all elected offices in Imo State.

This newspaper can authoritatively state that with the next election scheduled in the next two years, fresh political realignment has commenced with Okorocha’s “boys” pitching tenth with Uzodinma’s camp.

Before now, Okorocha’s old reliable like former Commissioners; Gerry Okolie, Dr Henry Uzor Okafor, Joy Mbawuike, Engr Obinna Nshirim had left the former governor for Camp Hope.

Okafor on Wednesday 5th May 2021 surprised the crowd at Heroes square venue of the relaunch of the state government security outfit when he appeared to show solidarity to the governor at the event.

Trumpeta noticed that Okafor was the only House of Reps member of APC extraction present at the occasion which gave him away as finally dumping Rescue Mission family of Okorocha for Uzodinma.

The member Representing Obowo/Ihitte Uboma and Ehime Mbano braced the odds to show affinity with the state government against the approach of other APC Reps members like Honourable Ugonna Ozuruigbo, Paschal Obi and Uju Kingsley Chima, who have maintained stoic absence at state functions.

Our correspondent learnt that Okafor may have shifted political allegiance to Uzodinma from Okorocha by making the public appearance. A flash back by this newspaper shows that at the inception of the Uzodinma administration, Okafor hosted him and moved inch to the camp Hope before Okorocha reacted to his new romance. Recently when the former governor was arrested and detained by the EFCC, Okafor showed sympathy to his former master through a social media post.

His latest move is linked to 2023 election as Trumpeta learnt that other strong allies of Okorocha are on their way out of Rescue Mission.