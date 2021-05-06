Ebubeagu Recruitment: Monarchs, PGs, Govt Appointees Fight Dirty



By Okey Alozie

The recruitment of operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit may suffer a big set back because of the reported misunderstanding between the President Generals of autonomous communities (PGS) and the Royal fathers in Imo State.

Our reporter gathered that the bone of contention is the method of recruitment in the various autonomous communities in the state at each others throat over lists of the would be operatives.

Trumpeta learnt that signals for the recruitments have commenced but trouble is looming because of clash of interest by both parties.

It was learnt that the traditional rulers kicked against the lists said to be presented by the appointees and decided to write their own. The action of the monarchs challenging the lists made by the PGS and government appointees escalated the crisis in various communities where there have been serious security threats. Places like Agwa in the oil kingdom of Oguta LGA, Ngurunweke in Aboh Mbaise, Itu in Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ekwereazu in Ahiazu Mbaise to mention but a few are communities that have been in crisis over the imposition of President Generals and list of vigilante members.

The Governor on Wednesday in a public function at Heroes Square Concorde Road, Owerri, made it clear that a new vigilante group will be set up in Imo State to complement the efforts of the army and police in the rural areas for the purpose of combating crime.

The Governor maintained that he will take war to the door steps of the criminals and their sponsors.

It was gathered that the authentic lists of the new vigilante group will be made public very soon.