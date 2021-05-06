Insecurity: Imo Traditional Rulers Panic Over Governor’s Threat



By Okey Alozie

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Wednesday 5th of May 2021 warned all the traditional rulers to shine their eyes and take proactive measures over security issue in communities.

Speaking in a public function held at Heroes square Wednesday, the Governor made it clear that he will sack and jail any traditional ruler of a place where there is serious security threat.

The Governor said he will not work with any traditional ruler that are not security conscious, adding that any criminal incident in any form, from any autonomous community, showed that the traditional ruler there is not competent and capable.

He therefore advised the traditional rulers, political appointees and President Generals to put heads together and get things right in their area.

So far, the Governor is not happy with the report coming out from autonomous communities in terms of security.

This time, the operation search and flush has vowed that there will be zero tolerance on criminal activities in Imo. Some of the stakeholders who spoke to our reporter warned the criminals and their sponsors to relocate from Imo State.

Meanwhile, this newspaper learnt that the monarchs are panic stricken to avoid being deposed because of criminal activities in their areas.