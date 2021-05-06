Cold War In Imo Govt House Deputy Governor, Prof Njoku May Resign



Should what Trumpeta gathered from Government House, Owerri, is anything to be relied on, a political upheaval may hit Imo State in no distant time.

In the past weeks, there is no love lost between the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku and the governor including top associates of the 3R government

From what was gathered, the Deputy Governor has been having frosty relationship with the number two citizen and other top shots controlling affairs of the State prompting unconfirmed reports that there were plots to shove him aside.

At a time too, stories filtered in that other Owerri zone top politicians, especially, those of his Mbaike clan and some in Owerri federal constituency are seriously warning up to replace him should he be removed.

Latest information has it that Prof Njoku is not comfortable with the State of affairs and may likely call it quits to have a peaceful exit than be disgraced out of office.

Trumpeta was informed that but for the lock up of the Imo State House of Assembly complex by striking Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria,(PASAN), which barred the state lawmakers from legislative duties on the floor of the assembly, something strange would have affected the position of number two citizen in the state.

Our correspondent monitoring the emerging showpiece informs that it appears there is to be no love lost relationship between the Deputy Governor and other members of the state executive council which may propel him to quit.

Trumpeta recalls that a particular picture which went viral in the social media created an image of what Prof Njoku is undergoing in the hands of other Comrades in the governor’s political family.

In the picture that dominated discussions with several interpretations in Imo State political space, a strong ally of the governor said to be the face of Uzodinma in the Assembly and Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amarachi Iwuanyanwu alongside the new majority leader, Hon Dele Onyaemechi were spotted standing before the Deputy Governor in a pose and mood that connotes sinister moves. Though, the picture has no clear meaning since it had no caption, but watchers of events in the state were of the view that it can’t be distanced from the cold war ravaging the first eleven of the state government.

Further signs indicating that all is not well for the Deputy Governor was an incident that occurred during the flag off of a road project in the State capital.

It was gathered that a near altercation occurred when the Deputy Governor was abruptly called at the event to undertake the cutting of the tape to commission road project when Uzodinma couldn’t show. Prof Njoku was said to have declined on the basis that he was not scheduled for the function.

The incident sent a message that something is fishy in the relationship between the Deputy and Governor.

Similarly, another incident on May Day celebration in Owerri heightened the growing schisms in Government House, Owerri.

Trumpeta reporter who was on ground to cover the event recorded that in the absence of the governor, the Nigeria constitution permits the Deputy to take over. But such was not the practice during the 2021 May Day celebration in Owerri.

Following the absence of governor Uzodinma who was not visibly present at the venue after the earlier May 1, 2021 broadcast to workers, the Deputy would have taken over. Instead of Prof Njoku, a commissioner, Hon Mbadiwe Declan Emelumba rather mounted the rostrum to take the salute despite the presence of the Deputy Governor in the state and at the venue.

The scene raised concerns among those present who were of the view that all is not indeed well. Our correspondent who observed the body language of the Deputy Governor saw grimed looks on his face.

Trumpeta however observed that during the period Uzodinma left Imo State for Abuja at the wake of the attacks at his country home in Omuma, Oru East, no one acted on his behalf even as the Deputy was available. The newspaper noticed that throughout the period the governor was out of the state, activities of the state government were at lowest ebb, suggesting that Prof Njoku may have been sidelined.

Available sources said that the Deputy who came from the academic sector as former Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia to join partisan politics and elected Deputy Governor is said to be uncomfortable with the state of affairs which may likely force him to resign.

The source, who is close to the office disclosed that “you know he is an educated man and won’t take some improper steps. He seems not to be comfortable with what is happening, especially the manner he is being treated. When the governor was out of the state, he was expected to be in charge but the reverse was the case. He may resign from the look of things”.

Trumpeta’s efforts to reach at the office of the Deputy Governor for confirmation proved abortive as none of the officials contacted were able to speak on the matter.