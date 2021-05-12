Ihitte/Uboma House Member, Michael Crown Surprises Constituents On Birthday •Hands Over Bungalow Built For Indigent Woman, Vows To Impact On Humanity



By Onyekachi Eze

Honorable Member representing Ihitte/Uboma LGA at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Crown), has favoured an indigent woman from Lowa community, in Okata Ward, Ihitte/Uboma, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu with a gift of a newly built bungalow.

The handover of keys to the woman was done last Friday, in commemoration of the birthday anniversary of the Honorable member.

The environment was turbo charged over the humanitarian act.

While officially presenting the house to the beneficiary, Hon. Michael Njoku revealed that the gesture was made manifest through his “Michael Crown Care Humanitarian Foundation”, adding that the goal is to better the lives of the indigents among them.

He disclosed that such couldn’t have been possible if the generous heart was missing, hence, reiterated that he won’t quit from doing good as that, in a special way makes him more satisfied.

“I thank God Almighty for the grace and the heart He gave me to serve humanity. I have been doing it before I got into the House of Assembly, and I promised my God and my people that I will continue my good works”, he said.

Hon Crown while thanking both the religious, political, community Leaders, friends and associates for their support, seized the opportunity to commend one of his constituents who discovered the type of mud house Mrs Anyanwu used to live in, and asserted thus, “I specially appreciate uncle CJ Cajetan Njoku because it is through him that I got to know about mama Betty, and I told him that I will build a befitting house for mama, and I am happy that today, mama will not be in a mud house again”.

He reassured that through his Foundation, he will continue to serve humanity, as implied in their slogan, “we care for all”.

The young Parliamentarian in the euphoria of the outpouring of love and complimentary messages declared every May 7th as ‘World Crown Day’, a day set aside to appreciate God for all His goodness towards him and family.

It was further gathered that the Lawmaker had already declared “operation identify a mud house across the nook and cranny of the LGA.

Hon Njoku charged other sons and daughters of Ihitte/Uboma to queue behind the vision for the betterment of the poor masses.

Meanwhile, the beneficiary who couldn’t hide her joy praised God for remembering her through Hon Michael Njoku.

Mama Anyanwu offered prayers of longevity and prosperity towards the Lawmaker and all who assisted in one way or the other.