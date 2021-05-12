Unknown Gunmen Storm Imo Again To Attack Police .Attempt Fails At Orji Division



When it seems like normalcy is beginning to return to the State after series of attacks by criminals, referred as “unknown gunmen”, another failed attack have been recorded at Orji police station, in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

Recall that, the State for some time, have witnessed unrest, owing to incessant killings of civilians and security operatives by the so called “unknown Gunmen”, a development that have become worrisome.

There was pandemonium on Tuesday in Orji area at 7pm, when gunmen were spotted around the police station at Orji.

They were reported to have stormed the area and moved into the station for possibly another shooting spree, but unfortunately met no police men on sight. The men who came with sienna vehicle fired several Gun shots though no casualty was recorded.

Possibly angered by the development, the gunmen were said to have shot in the air to scare residents away before zooming off in their vehicle.

A woman while running for safety got injured but was told by the gun totting hoodlums to desist from panicking since they were not after her.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO proved abortive as his phone numbers were not available at as the time of filing this news.