No More Open Grazing in Igboland .As Southeast Governors Join Southwest, South South



Finally, the Governor of the Five States in the Southeast Region of Nigeria namely Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu have joined their counterparts from the Southwest to stop open grazing of Cattles in Igboland.

This followed a decision by all the Governors from Southeast, South-South and Southwest after a meeting at Asaba, Delta State.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma was represented by his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, even though it was Gov Uzodinma’s signature that endorsed the communiqué, with that of his fellow Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria.

The meeting held under the aegis of Southern Nigeria among other things deliberated on the insecurity across Nigeria and urged President Buhari to address the Nation.

They Governors also agreed “that the people of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for Economic Development and prosperity”

They also called on the Federal Government to open other Sea Ports in the country since the one in Lagos is being over stretched, with Lagos residence suffering from traffic gridlock caused by Apapa Warf.

They noted that the activities of Herdsmen are causing security breaches in Southern Nigeria, with their Cattles which feed recklessly on people’s farms.

The Governors therefore resolved that “it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South, including cattle movement to the South by foot”.

The news of ban on open grazing was received with jubilation in Igboland, as that has been causing problem between farmers and Cattle Rearers which in some cases led to deaths.

Before now, the Governors in the Southeast have been foot dragging to adopt the ban on open grazing as done by other States in the Southwest and Middle Belt.

“It is a welcome development. Open grazing has been out-dated by the dynamics of nature. People who own Cattles or other domestic Animals should create berns. It is an embarrassment for Cattles to be mingling with humans at this century” Dr Fred Nwokocha told our Reporter.

But many others who spoke to Trumpeta said they are watching keenly to see how Imo State Government will implement the policy on ban against open grazing.