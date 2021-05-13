Revealed: Why Uzodinma Removed Commissioners . As Fear Grips Other Appointees



Information is filtering out the reason the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma on Wednesday sent twenty out of his twenty Eight Commissioners parking, leaving only Eight behind.

Those left are Information, Technology, Tourism, Works, Sports, Women Affairs, Health and Finance.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma may recall some of the Commissioners, but may give them new assignments in the administration that assumed office on January 15, 2020, a day after Uzodinma was handed Imo Governorship seat through a Supreme Court verdict.

Among the Eight remaining Commissioners are Engr Raph Nwosu and Hon Declan Emelumba, who are of Works and Information Ministries respectively. However, both are of Oru clan extraction as Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Sources said that Nwosu and Emelumba cannot be dropped because of their close relationship with the Governor and their roles in the Inner Caucus of Uzodinma’s political machine.

Sources told Trumpeta that apart from the fact that Uzodinma is not comfortable with what his cabinet has executed as a team since he rose to power, there are indications that most of the Commissioners were pandering to “opposition” because of frustrations they faced in their offices.

“Most of the Commissioners had thought that their offices would be like in the era of Okorocha and Ihedioha when Commissioners were Commissioners, Even though the Okorocha era cannot be compared to that of Ihedioha when appointees had free hands, but the matter is another sorry situation under Uzodinma” a source told Trumpeta.

This Newspaper learnt that somehow, the grumblings of the Commissioners got to Uzodinma who immediately decided to dissolve the Executive.

Trumpeta also was told that Uzodinma advised his appointees to endure a little so that he can deliver some projects to assuage the Imo populace that looks hostile to his administration, but a majority of Uzodinma’s Commissioners could not have such endurance.

It was also learnt that in a bid to carry most of those who worked for him during the fight for Imo Governorship battle along, Uzodinma appointed politicians into various offices they could not have a grip of.

“The Governor has realized some of his mistakes and wants to correct them. It is normal and natural. Nobody is above mistake” Trumpeta was told.

Another reason Uzodinma dissolved his State Executive Council, Trumpeta was told, is to open his Executive and his Government to more political Groups in the State, as it is said that only members of his campaign Organization, CAMPHOPE dominated his Government, giving room to too many agitations and sabotage.

Again, Trumpeta learnt that with the poor Economy in the Land, it was outrageous for Uzodinma to parade Twenty Eight (28) Commissioners, which is even higher than the numbers of Local Governments in Imo, assuming Uzodinma wants to appoint a Commissioner from each of the twenty seven (27) LGAs in the State.

“The Governor should cut down on the number of Ministries and Commissioners. To run such a large Executive digs hole on Imo pocket. He should restrategise Economically” a source told Trumpeta.