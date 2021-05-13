Suspected Assassins On The Prowl In Imo .Men Nabbed With Guns In Owerri .Police Arrest IMSU Student With Pistol



By Tochi Onyeubi

Despite the menace of unknown gunmen who has caused ripples in the security situation in Imo State, another level of insecurity ravaging the state is the advent of suspected assassins.

Trumpeta has noticed incidents of suspected assassination in the State. Before the close of last week, a gunman believed to be on assassination. Attempt alighted from a motorcycle moved closer to a man at the front gate premises of Adapalm Nig LTD Oil mill in Ohaji, shot severally at the victim before using matchet to mow him down.

It looked like a movie at a point directly opposite Regime Gas station, Orogwe, along Owerri-Onitsha road in Imo State as people moved about towards the direction of their various churches when tragedy struck.

According to an eye witness who pleaded anonymity, it was about 7am, last Sunday, 9/5/2021, when gun shots within the environment sent people scampering for safety. Within seconds a man, about 45yrs old, was already lying in the pool of his own blood.

The witness said the man (unidentified then) was carrying his son, about 16 years old, on his motorcycle and was heading towards Ogbaku axis of the road when occupants of a carton/ash colour Sienna car double crossed him and knocked him down. They alighted, attacked him, gave him a wound and later emptied some bullets from their AK-47 riffle into him to and fled.

The killing action was so swift that the gunmen abandoned the bumper of their car that fell off at the scene for fear of apprehension and possible identification.

No sooner had the crowd started gathering than a busimo driver identified the deceased as “Tuface”. According to the bus driver who simply called himself IK, “Tuface na second in command in NURTW Control post axis, him come from Ohaji/Egbema side and na strongman ooo”.

Reports say the deceased has been removed to an undisclosed mortuary by his relations who this Paper was informed took the bumper of the car too for an undisclosed mission.

Two men suspected to be part of a gang terrorizing Nekede, Ihiagwa and Eziobodo in Owerri West LGA have been arrested.

The suspects whose names were given as Bamiyi Gada and Godwin Danladi 20years, are strongly suspected to be part of the prison inmates that escaped during the infamous jailbreak of 5th April, 2021.

They were rounded up following intelligence information received from members of the vigilante group of Eziobodo community about the presence of deadly armed bandits to operatives, who in turn stormed their hideouts leading to the arrest of the two with others at large.

The police spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu informed that, at the point arrest, exhibits recovered at the scene were, One (1) AK 47 RIFLE with breech no 0544 and two (2) magazines containing 2 rounds of live ammunition. Also, a bag containing Military Hand Kerchief and Military camouflage T- shirt.

On interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of the deadly Armed Robbery Syndicate who have been carrying out Bank Robbery operations.

The suspects have also given useful information of their partners in crime who are now on the radar of the Police for possible arrest and prosecution. All the suspects are in State CID for discreet investigation.

In a related development, a student in the department of Mechanical Engineering in Imo state University have arrested for being in possession of a locally made pistol and two live ammunition.

The student, Onyeme Victor Chimaobi 20years, a native of Umuguma, Owerri West LGA was arrested after a search on him revealed the weapon.

The student who is suspected to be cultist confessed to be the owner, said he use it for his personal protection.