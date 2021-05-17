Revealed: Imo PDP House of Assembly Members Romance APC .May Dump Party Any Moment From Now



By Onyekachi Eze

There may not be opposition Lawmakers in the 9th House of Imo State House of Assembly, if reports reaching Trumpeta news desk are to be considered.

In a House of twenty-seven elected House members, only seven are in the minority caucus, otherwise known as opposition, under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP platform.

They are, Honorables; Anyadike Nwosu(Ezinihitte Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli), Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal), Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala), Paschal Okolie (Orlu).

They have remained steadfast in defending their party at the House, as well as serving as a strong indivisible caucus, until of late when their body languages say otherwise.

Because of their small number in the House, they were often dominated and believed to be given smaller portion of the “state’s cake” against their colleagues in the Majority.

Trumpeta newspaper has it on good authority that all is no longer the way it used to be, as the PDP Lawmakers are suspected of romance with the APC members.

Suspicion became rife when out of seven of them, five were reportedly present during the last Friday’s plenary session, where fresh loan and bills were passed for the governor.

The PDP lawmakers unlike before were present in the sitting where issue of approving new #10bn for the governor was raised.

Although they were elected to represent their respective LGAs in the law making chambers, they are seen as an eye of the opposition in the house.

Another factor signaling their exit from playing opposition may not be unconnected to their quest to be getting their full entitlements as their colleagues in APC do.

Recall that the PDP lawmakers had had a rift with the leadership of the House in the past when they suspected a sharp practice towards their salaries and allowances.

In order to align fully and get what they truly deserve, hence the story of the latest stance of Imo Lawmakers of PDP platform.

All efforts to get across to the Minority Leader and other PDP lawmakers proved abortive as at press time, as they neither answered their calls nor replied their messages.