Exco Dissolution: Likely Commissioners To Return In 3R Govt .As Governor Compiles New Names



Following the dissolution of Imo State Executive Council (EXCO) by Governor Hope Uzodinma, information has it that the Governor has started compiling new list of Commissioners which will be sent to the House of Assembly for clearance.

Trumpeta Newspaper has it on good authority that Uzodinma will “clear the Augean stable” this time by injecting new faces and fresh ideas into the would-be State Executive Council.

Following this development, just a few names in the former Executive Council will be given second opportunity to return as Commissioners.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma considered too any factors this time, which has affected his mind set in setting up the new State Executive Council.

However, despite the fact that Uzodinma wants a new State Executive Council made of new faces, but there are reliable names among the last Executive that are likely to return due to their commitment to the Uzodinma Government.

Dr Iyke Njoku, the former Commissioner for Petroleum and Environment is said to be on his return to the Imo State Executive Council.

Sources said that apart from the relative achievements he recorded while in office as Commissioner, what counts for Njoku most is his “Die hard” followership for Uzodinma.

Trumpeta learnt that Iyke Njoku who has been following Uzodinma for years, even though he is from Mbaise Nation, is a sure bet to return.

This Newspaper learnt that Iyke Njoku has even been tipped to replace Chief Marcon Nlemigbo as the All Progressive Congress APC Imo State Chairman, when the time comes.

On his way back is Bar Cyril C Akaolisa, the erstwhile Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

As far as Imo People are concerned, the momentary removal of Akaolisa with others was just to create the impression that nobody is untouchable in the Uzodinma Government.

Akaolisa has been with Uzodinma for years and handles the legal side of his Government and is privy to many important information. Apart from that, he is aggressively loyal to Uzodinma.

Chief Atulaegwu Abiaso, who was recently posted to the Ministry of Lands from Entrepreneurship, was a surprise sack, as it has not been long he moved to his new post.

He is likely to come back because he has things in his hands for the Government, including being the Chairman of the Committee tasked to recover looted Imo property.

Therefore, Abiaso from Owerri West and looks quiet and likeable will return to continue in the Ministry of Land as a Son of Owerri Zone.

Mrs Oby Ajoku is said to be another fellow whose long time followership to Uzodinma will guarantee her come back.

She was also said to have tried in her Ministry, that of Liverstock, which was novel to Imo people before now.

Dr Fabian Ihekweme is another fellow said to be close to Uzodinma, and grounded in the Government, and therefore will stage a come back.

Ihekweme, a one time Governorship candidate in the State is said to have cost havoc for opposition political parties during the campaigns with his fire-brand propaganda that put enemies of Uzodinma on their toes.

Ihekweme was compensated with office of “Ministry of Foreign Affairs” and has weaned himself of controversial postures, and now important to the Uzodinma Government through his advocacies for the Government.

Chief (Bar) Tony Umuzuruike is said to be one of the silent operators of the Uzodinma Government, which warranted the Governor to move him from Ministry of Public Utilities, to that Water Resources recently.

Indications are that he returns to continue in the Water sector, where he just resumed and asserting his influence.

Lady Love Ineh is another Commissioner pundits marked for return. Sources said that she has too many hands in various pies of the Uzodinma Administration, and therefore cannot be jettisoned this early by Uzodinma. She was of the Ministry of Housing and may be moved to another Ministry.

Meanwhile, indications are that the Governor will look beyond politicians in setting his new Executive, by looking out for Technocrats, even outside the State and Nigeria.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma was told by close Advisers to expand his search outside his CampHope Organization, if he wishes to succeed and impress Imo people who gloat over his announced progress in office.

Already, Imo citizens in Overseas have been sending their curriculum vitae to the Governor through trusted Allies and Relations at home.