Ahead 2023: Anglican Bishop Warns Imo Governor On Non Payment of Salaries



Tunji Adedeji

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Oru in Imo State, Rt. Rev. Godffrey Chukwunenye has raised alarm that the country was undergoing a dangerous situation that needed urgent, drastic attention, calling on Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to urgently revisit the verification of workers /pensioners exercise In the state now.

The cleric made this call while addressing newsmen at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Mgbidi, Oru West LGA recently, shortly after presenting his presidential address to the 1st session of the fifth Synod of the Diocese of Oru. ,

According to the respected Bishop ,”the issue of workers salary and pension is one area I would want the state government to revisit. While I agree that there could be some discrepancies resulting in payment voucher inflation, I still call on government to revisit this trend to rescue the genuine workers and pensioners who are unfortunately trapped on the negative side for one reason or the other.”

He said this is one thing the state government led by Gov Uzodinma must urgently do to endear himself more to the people of Imo State.

Speaking on open grazing and restructuring recently proposed by the Southern governors, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Oru said people who were criticizing the ban on open grazing by the governors did not consider the interest of the nation and the reality on the ground.

He commended the governors for coming together in the first place to deliberate on the issues bothering their citizens.

According to him, the ban and its full implementation would be a major step towards “solving more than 80% of the prevailing insecurity problem in the country.”

“Open grazing is a primitive way of rearing animals. It’s a practice done when the world was in darkness. Every aspect of agricultural practice in the world has been mechanized for increased production per limited land space including cattle rearing.”

On 2023 presidency, Bishop Chukwunenye said the project of Nigeria’s presidency cannot be achieved by mere wishful thinking.

He pointed out that those who are serious about it in other regions have declared their intention long ago, at least to sample public opinion about their opinion about their aspiration.

He said before now ,we were given the impression that the presidency of the country has been zoned to the Southeast come 2023 in the understanding that every other geopolitical zone had produced the president but it is surprising that up till now there has not been any serious efforts to show that the Southeast east is interested.

“The problem of this nation is that we don’t tell ourselves simple truth. We’ve always taken decisions based on selfish, tribal and religious sentiments.”