Bishop Obinna Supports No Grazing Policy In Southern Nig .Want Military Withdrawn From Igbo Land



By Onyeananam Edmund

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Reverend Anthony J.V. Obinna have supported the declarations of the Southern Governors’ forum.

Archbishop Obinna drummed support for the Southern Governors openly during a special A, mass at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral Owerri on the occasion of the World Communications day.

Recall that the Governors of the 17 Southern States under the aegis of Southern Governors Forum (SGF), recently resolved to ban open grazing by herders and also called for the restructuring of Nigeria.

The resolution of the Governors was enshrined in a 12-point communique read by the SGF Chairman and Governor of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking to a mixed audience comprising media practitioners and catholic faithful at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral during the celebration of the World Communications day, Archbishop Obinna also said, “Divine security is more important than military, police or militants, I feel more secured when I am moving without security personnel, the fact that the Federal Government is sending more military men to the South East, the provocation of the people and civil unrest is as a result of failure of the Government in the area of security, I am calling on Federal Government to withdraw military men from the South East, the Southern Governors said the right thing and lawmakers are complaining about it.

I encourage the Government to speak out more. The indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN started as a reaction to the way the Federal Government is treating the people of the South East”.

The outspoken Catholic Archbishop said the people of the South East region were fought against and till today they are not still treated well. Archbishop Obinna used the opportunity to congratulate the Southern Governors, while calling on them to speak out more, he also called on Governor Uzodinma specifically to be more vocal for the sake of truth.

Also speaking during the Holy Mass marking the world communications day, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Honourable Declan Emelumba thanked Archbishop Obinna and the Media for their good works. He said the Government are Commissioning roads and the list of workers that have been paid have been published for the people to see.

His Holiness, the Catholic Pontif, Pope Francis The First, sent a message around the world to mark the 2021 World Communications Day, the Message which was tagged “come and see” (John1:46) communicating By Encountering people where And As They Are was reviewed at Ozisa FM by Reverend Fr. Prof. Philip Ogbonna, the Media were urged to stick to their code of conduct during the review.