More Bloods Flows In Imo .Suspected Security Personnel Kill Two Brothers, One Police Man Gunned Down



Deaths of people living in Imo State appear to be a recurring decimal since insecurity worsened.

Since gunshots started booming following the advent of the so called unknown gunmen who have caused breach of peace, armless citizens of the state have been felled by bullets.

Gun shots woke up the people of Ejemekwuru autonomous community in Oguta LGA in the early hours of today at around one o’clock in the morning.

A villager who spoke to this Paper said the gun shots which woke them up came from a point known in the area as Ekwuruabo junction.

The villager who pleaded anonymity said when they managed to reach the scene, they saw two of their sons, in their late thirties, lying in the pool of their own blood.

According to the source, the two victims who adorned the Community Police uniform, usually mount check point at the junction to monitor oil bunkers.

Narrating the story amidst tears, he identified the two young men as ” Denze” and “Bomboy”, all from Nwoza family in Ejemekwuru.

Another narrator who refused to disclose his name volunteered his story this way; “we were at the junction waiting for oil bunkers when we flagged down an oncoming vehicle but little did we know that it was an Army patrol van. They stopped and quickly surrendered us.”

“We were four in all, armless, but me and the other colleague ran away. One of the soldiers gave us a chase but because we are indigenes we found our ways. When we noticed he had turned back, we started piping from afar”.

“Not long after, we heard gunshots at the particular point we left, the vehicle which had approached the junction from Izombe end, drove off and headed towards Owerri.”

Similarly, a policeman was also said to have been killed in Owerri. Eye witness account said the man was discovered in a gutter somewhere in Okwu-Uratta axis of Owerri as Loveday Obilonu.

According to yet to be verified report, the victim was accosted in his Highlander SUV by the hoodlums before the shot at him.

It was further learnt that he was disposed of his rifle, phone and car after shooting him severally.

He said they managed to race to the scene only to behold their colleagues in the pool of their own blood. One that was shot on the head died instantly while the other shot at the chest was bad, all attempts to save his life failed as he gave up while we were looking for a place of treatment that early morning.

This Paper understood that the victims have been deposited in an undisclosed morgue.