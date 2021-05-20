War Against Unknown Gunmen: Police Embark On Mass Arrest In Imo State .Residents Live In Fear, Quit Nightlife .Police; We Are Not Aware But…



Fear of the unknown has gripped youths across the Twenty Seven Local Government Areas in Imo State, following alleged mass arrest embarked by police to restore sanity in the State as a result of ongoing insecurity.

However, the police command in the State has said it was not aware of any mass arrest in the State, but that there are is “targeted operation based on intelligence”

Trumpeta learnt that in the last few days, many people, mostly youths have been arrested on the streets of Imo in arrears described as “Black Spots” in the State in security parlance. Families have reported complaints of mass arrest of their relations.

Sources told this Newspaper that some of those arrested were picked up in day time, while some fell victims in the night.

Trumpeta was told that areas mass arrests have taken place include Owerri Municipal Council, Umudagu in Mbaitoli LGA, Amakohia, and Uratta in Owerri North LGA and Okudor in Njaba LGA, Oguta LGA and other places.

Trumpeta was informed that some of the arrested victims were picked up from Beer Palours and Hotels while drinking in places described as “Black Spots”.

However some security sources hinted that some of those arrested were hoodlums found in odd hours along the streets.

Trumpeta was told that some of the arrested victims wore dreadlocks and tattered jeans, as their dressings may have confused security operatives even now that security personnel are still after escapees from Owerri Prison.

This Newspaper learnt that many of the victims are detained at the State Police Headquarters Owerri, while some are scattered across other police stations in the State, and are accused of kidnapping, Drugs, belonging to outlawed organizations and Cultism.

However, when Trumpeta contacted the Imo State Police Public Relations Office the PPRO, SP Elkana Bala, said that the Command was not aware of mass arrest in Imo State by police but added that there is an on- going operation by Imo Police Command based on intelligence reports.

He maintained the people picked were based on credible information given by communities in order to maintain peace and order in the State.

He assured that anyone caught in the web and is proven to be innocent after investigation will be duly released.

The PPRO promised to personally take up the matter to the management level if anyone found innocent is not released.