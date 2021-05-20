Uzodinma’s Political Family Breaks Up .As Nomination For APC LGA Exco Tears Camp Hope Apart .How Sack Of 20 Commissioners Caused Disaffection, Betrayals



Apart from the issue of security challenge faced by the Imo State Government, Trumpeta can reveal that the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is witnessing sad moments arising from friction in his political camp.

CampHope is the political family of Uzodinma said to have come into existence the PDP Sherrif/Markafi crisis, when the former Orlu zone senator left the umbrella party for his new found APC.

On assumption of office as Governor in January 2020, majority of his appointees were Camp Hope faithful. But findings by this newspaper have it that the centre can no longer hold as there are serious internal wrangling among them in most of the LGAs.

Trumpeta investigation revealed that the unity of purpose among his followers that heralded Uzodinma into office has waned greatly giving room for internal bickerings and blackmails to excel.

It was learnt that majority of the political leaders who are under Uzodinma’s influence are at each other’s throat over who should be the apex leader in their various wards, LGA, federal constituencies and zones. The quest for this leadership has thrown the Camp Hope followers into unprecedented fight for leadership and control of structure.

For instance, Owerri zone leaders supporting Uzodinma are sharply divided. The root causes is traced to supremacy battle unbridled desire to be at the top.

Trumpeta was informed that despite efforts made by the governor himself to settle the warring leaders, mutual suspicion and lack of trust is ravaging the political camp. Most of the Owerri zone leaders claiming to be behind Uzodinma have different camps and allies opposed to each other. The division was said to have alarmed the governor to intervene but it was further gathered that the schisms had already torn apart the rank and file of his followers in Owerri zone.

In Okigwe zone, this newspaper can also state that the two point men manning Uzodinma’s political front in Imo East Senatorial District; Speaker Paul Emeziem of Onuimo and the secretary to the state Government, Cosmos Iwu are reported not to be flowing together. Competent sources revealed that both have raised parallel arrangements to control the zone which has pitched the two against each other. It was gathered that the major cause of the rift is who should undertake the role of Apex leadership of Okigwe zone in the Uzodinma administration. While the Speaker feels that his number three position would earn him the position, Iwu thinks otherwise since he is of the executive.

Another factor that is leading to the complete breakdown of the CampHope political family is the constitution of State, LGA and Ward caretaker chairmen of the APC. Trumpeta gathered from the party members that there is crisis in all the LGAs as the key stakeholders, believed to be supporting Uzodinma can no longer work together to produce a concensus candidate for the position.

From Oguta to Ihitte Uboma and Ideato North to Owerri West LGAs, agents of Uzodinma are at war. Details of the bickering have it that in most cases, political appointees and leaders serving the governor have parallel nominations indicating break up.

The straw that broke the camel’s back, according to reports available to Trumpeta was the dissolution of the State Exco where 20 Commissioners were sacked a week ago.

Grapevine sources have it that unlike the early stages of the Uzodinma administration where love and unity reigned, the appointees later resorted to in house blackmail, backbiting, gossiping and working against each other. The dissolution is traced to these anomalies which the governor noticed before sending them packing.

Further reports have it that despite coming in the public to appreciate the governor for considering them commissioners from the onset of the 3R government, the sacked appointees expressed reservations about how they were treated before their surprising removal. Some even spoke in hurried tones how few were favoured in the course of their duties.

Coupled with the above factors, the Camp of the governor is witnessing turbulent times at the moment.

Meanwhile, apparently aware of the sad developments, the governor has commenced meeting with stakeholders of the various LGAs for a peaceful solution to ensure he gets formidable political group before next election.