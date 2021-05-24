Imo Born Real Estate Guru, Nixon Speaks On State Of Nation, Tasks Leaders

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State born Real Estate Developer, Prince Nixon Okwara has bared his mind towards the state of the nation.

He didn’t only assess the government’s performance, but also proffered solutions towards ending insecurity, and other causes of unrest.

In a media statement made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the Ideato South born Realtor condemned the non challant escapades of persons vested with political powers.

Prince Nixon Okwara was propelled following the seemingly decay in all the sectors of the economy, hence frowned at the less attention given to the development of critical infrastructure to boost healthy living and safety of the masses.

He attributed some of the factors working against a safe State and Nigeria to the high level of greed, and self-centeredness of the Leaders.

According to Prince Okwara, “We all know that we can be better together as a country only if these savages in politics will stop the “me” syndrome and synergies to address the injustices against the poor;

“Can you believe that in the whole Ideato South, where a man who was Governor for 8years came from, there is no functional government hospital. Check the mortality ratio in Imo State , and compare it with Lagos and other part of the West, you will find out that our people are dieing everyday because of lack of healthcare to the rural dwellers. How much does it cost to put up free medical care for the aged and the children. These are some of injustices against the poor”.

Speaking further, the security expert asserted that many average income earners sold their property to train their children in good schools, only for the politicians to convert them into political thugs and touts.

On the contrary, he said the acclaimed top Leaders never allow their own children to participate in such illicit activities, rather prefer using children of the poor masses.

“Lots of them sold their property to send their brilliant children to private schools, because the public schools are nothing to write home about, just to break the barriers of poverty, after school no jobs. Some came out with first class. Same leaders employ the same youth as political thugs and dump them after election, then you expect them to respect him as an elder. Unfortunately, some of our today’s Leaders enjoyed free and qualitative education from the State or Missionary Schools”.

According to Prince Okwara, “Those unemployed first class materials are the first class criminals of today. The fruits of injustice are: crime, youth restiveness, violent resolutions. No nation can win a war against its own citizens, not even America, the world power”.

He continued, “The Elites and political Leaders must understand that we are Republicans. An Igboman loyalty naturally, are not to money, age or personality, but to those who can protect them from harm and speak truth to power. Show them direction or solution to their problems”.

While commenting on the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo State to have done well in some areas, especially for showing willingness to serve, he charged Igbo Leaders to sit-up.

Okwara remarked that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is enjoying massive support base from loyalists across board because the people are in dire search for true and selfless Leaders.

However, he added that the diminishing relevance of some Igbo Leaders could be returned, only if they have a genuine repentance to service and defense.

“Let us unite and address our own self- caused injustices to attract the necessary followership for Nigerian President from Igbo extraction.

“The way the present Nigeria is structured, Although Nigerian President of Igbo extraction may not do anything differently, unless with the miracle of Jesus Christ for this country to work better” Prince Nixon Okwara opined.

Furthermore, he advised the Leaders to re-strategize especially towards their political approach and understand that due to the “me and me alone syndrome” most of the growth that ought to have been registered are dwindled;

“We are creating the worst future for our children, because most Igbo youths today see themselves as 3rd class citizens of Nigeria. Igboman is egalitarian in nature. President from South East is not the Igboman’s problem, but addressing the injustices. We need a merit based society. Imagine producing an Igbo president without genuine vision?

Let our leaders come together to demand a merit based Nigeria. A Nigeria of equity and Justice”.

“The State Governors of the South East should build strong institutions. Our Judiciary system will never get better without full autonomy; same with Local Government Administration, etc. If our first class materials continue to graduate without a job or source of livelihood, they would surely toe the path of crime and become first class criminals. The danger ahead is worst than that of today. Nigeria will soon erupt beyond control if nothing is done urgently”.

Reacting on general principles, the outspoken Imolite asserted thus, “The youth are frustrated and tired of the lies and deception. Yet, the politicians waiting by the door to loot are higher than those who looted or looting. We must urgently and sincerely address unemployment, healthcare delivery, education and possibly economic integration of the South East”.