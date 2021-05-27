Fear of “Unknown Gunmen” Rocks Imo .Three Confirmed Dead, As Security Agents Battle Hoodlums



The peace, which was gradually returning to Owerri, Imo State capital, after some Hoodlums carried out attack on the State Police Command Headquarter, and Prison Yard, was again shattered as “Unknown Gunmen” on Tuesday stormed Orji Divisional Police Headquarter in Orji, Owerri North LGA, and attempted to set it ablaze.

The attack in Orji, which is a few kilometers away from the Government House, caused stampede in the State capital, as citizens ran for dear lives, and parents hurried to schools to pick their wards.

However, the quick intervention by the Police reinforcement, led by the police Commissioner, himself, Abutu Yaro, led the masked Hoodlums to flee without committing more damage.

Unfortunately, stray bullets in the cause of repelling the criminals claimed three lives; two females, and a male.

According to eye witness account, three persons including a business woman were shot dead. They were hit by stray bullets.

However, newsmen were told that the armed security personnel trailed the gunmen from the police station to other areas, specifically at Nkworji market area.

One of the sources who spoke to Trumpeta in Orji said, “We were close to the place the thing happened, we started hearing gunshots, we ran and we heard the gunshots, it was horrible”.

According to our sources, a man was caught by stray bullet while battling the unknown gunmen. Another eyewitness told newsmen that a woman who sold provisions at Hardel junction, Orji close to the battle front was hit by a stray bullet.

The death of the woman whom they described as a jovial trader sent shivers down the spines of shop owners trading around Hardel junction, Orji as they were forced to lock their shops after the incident.

It was furthered learnt that another woman was shot at Nkworji area of Orji. The source who said she witnessed the shooting said the woman was hit by a stray bullet. The source wondered why innocent citizens are paying the price with death, and advised that citizens should stay away from such situation as stray bullets know no one.

Another person who was filming the gun battle was hit by a stray bullet on her leg, according to eyewitness, she is receiving treatment as at press time.

At the time of filing this report, the residents of Orji are still living in fear as they continue to wonder if the gunmen will return.