Sit-At-Home Order: Imo Govt Dares Pro-Biafran Group, IPOB .Asks Imolites To Go About Business, Assures Protection



By Nkama Chioma

Against the decision of the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, to order for the Sit -At -Home in Igbo Land on May 29,30th 2021,the Imo State Government has asked residents to go about their businesses adding that there is nothing like sit-at-home order.

The proscribed Group, the Indigenous People of Biafra had IPOB, through its leader, Nnamdi Kanu in some Social Media messages announced that people in the region should sit -at-home in the affected days.

But speaking to Journalists on Thursday at State Secretariat, Owerri, the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba said that it is a huge joke for an outlawed group to speak in such a manner adding that Imolites should go about their normal business without any fear of molestation.

Continuing, he stated that Imolites should be rest assured that the government has put all necessary security measures in place to ensure the safety and freedom of movement of all Imo people on these dates and after.

He stressed emphatically, that the Government has put a solid machinery in place to adequately respond to any form of security threat in the State and as such, the good people of the State should ignore the obnoxious rumors intended by mischief makers to precipitate anarchy in our State.