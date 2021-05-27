Death Averted As IICC Owerri Collapses

But for mother luck that kept people away from the precincts of Imo International Conference Centre in Owerri building, another round of death would have been witnessed in the State, following the collapse of part of the complex.

The IICC was built by the Owelle Rochas Okorocha administration before he left office where billions of naira were said to have been sunk into building project.

Okorocha’s successors; Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and the incumbent, Uzodinma may have spotted danger forcing them to suspend activities at the building.

Barely two years after Okorocha left office, part of the IICC building has collapsed fuelling danger that it is a dead trap waiting to take the lives of people if proper measures to forestall the total collapse are not considered.

Trumpeta learnt that the building collapsed on Tuesday. Luckily, no life was lost, but the newspaper was told that people who normally hang around the complex passed through it that day before it caved in.

Sources said no life was lost even as the state government was yet to speak on the matter as at press time.