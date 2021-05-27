Gunmen Shoot- Out In Orji Ripples Over Arrest Of Five Men Family, Friends React On Suspects



Unpleasant reactions have continued to trail Tuesday’s arrest and subsequent parade of five young men as part of the notorious hoodlums who caused pandemonium in Orji area of Owerri, by setting the police station ablaze.

Orji, in Owerri North are of the State capital was on fire Tuesday when suspected gunmen invaded the area to disrupt peace.

In the process, the police station under reconstruction was set on fire. The disturbances also claimed three lives.

After police moved in, Trumpeta was informed that in the process of quelling the uprising five people were arrested.

Moments after the suspects were paraded, complaints that few of those police accused to be part of the gunmen troop may not be connected to the activities of the gunmen emerged.

A particular suspect, Casmir Ibe, is in the news concerning his identity.

Trumpeta gathered that the said Ibe, according to claims, before the public especially in the social media, was nabbed on his way to buy a casket for the burial of his father in-law in Owerri.

Apart from the family members who have cried out on the matter, a notable journalist in the state, Chidiebube Okeoma alarmed by the development sought a personal meeting with the commissioners of Police for Imo State, Abutu Yaro on the matter.

Okeoma, who is the State correspondent of Punch Newspapers in Imo in his facebook page said his meeting with the police chief centered on the Casmir Ibe arrest. The Journalist informed that the CP reacted by saying that the command has respect for human rights and the constitution of the country.

A family member had also raised the alarm that one of the suspects paraded by Police came into the state for the father in-law’s burial for this weekend and on his to Owerri, to pick items for the burial.

Another suspect was also said to be a barber in the Orji before the arrest.

Meanwhile, Police authorities in the state are said to be investigating the matter to ascertain to truth about the allegations and claims.

Meanwhile, reacting during a Media Conference held in Owerri the state capital yesterday.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba said that anybody seen at the site of any crime is a crime suspect, adding that they have to remain in the net until all necessary investigations are carried out on them before they will be released from the police domain.

Speaking further, Emelumba started, that for now, the people in the police domain remains suspect until proven otherwise.

He also noted that the state Commissioner for Police in the state and his men are doing anything with the law to make sure that those who are involved in the act are not left unpublished.