Erokam Empire Boss, Okam Bags ECOWAS Ambassadorial Award

It is another win and feather added to his titles, as the Chief Executive Officer of Erokam Empire Limited, Prince Amb. Ekene Rowland Okam bagged an Ambassadorial award of the ECOWAS Youth Council.

The Erokam boss was honoured and decorated on the 24th May, 2021 , from the the Presidency, West Africa Youth Council.

Trumpeta Newspaper Extravaganza who monitored the investiture reports that Prince Ekene was presented with the ‘Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity’.

According to the document signed by the Chairperson, ECOWAS Youth Council, H.E (Amb) Emmanuel S. William, the award recipient bagged the honour following his panache for the growth and development of the society.

It was also gathered that due to his immensely contributions towards the promotion of humanity as could be seen by his antecedents, hence, the award.

Prince Ekene Okam, an Anambra State born philanthropist has distinguished himself in humanitarian gestures, as well as promoting healthy living and youth empowerment schemes.

He has been recognized nationally and Internationally.