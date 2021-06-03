War In ANCOPS; Retired Principals Refuse To Vacate Offices

By Okey Alozie

The Umbrella that is covering the body of secondary school Principals in Imo State, (ANCOPS) is now said to be having serious leakages following the inability of some retired principals of schools who are no longer in the system, to vacate their offices and allow those who are still in school system to take over from them as required by its constitution.

Our investigation showed that the retired principals who still control the leadership of ANCOPS are now at war with principals who are still serving as duty principals because of handover issue.

Records showed that key leaders of ANCOPS in Imo State retired long ago but still remain in office as leaders of All Nigeria Conference of Principal of Schools (ANCOPS).

Some of the younger Principals who spoke to our reporter under anonymity disclosed that the retired Principals are allegedly constituting nuisance by staying longer than necessary in office as well as unlawfully holding ANCOPS properties.

The aggrieved principals have now resolved to take the matter to the State House of Assembly any moment from now.