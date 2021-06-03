Insecurity :PDP calls for Uzodinma’s resignation

….

Tunji Adedeji

Angered over worsening security situations,the peoples Democratic Party, PDP Imo State chapter has called on Senator Hope Uzodiinma to resign for failure to combat increasing insecurity in the state.

PDP anchored its claim on Uzodinma’s failure to protect lives and property ,saying the PDP in Imo State is alarmed and worried at the continued militarization of Imo State and mass arrest and the killing of Imo youths.

Engr. Charles C. Ugwuh, State Chairman, Imo PDP stated this on Thursday while briefing journalists at the party Secretariat in Owerri

He said Governor Hope Uzodinmna, in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the State, has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo people.

The PDP Chairman further said ,”Our Party finds it too worrisome that daily, innocent civilians are mowed down; security personnel are wantonly killed, arson, murder and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful State in Nigeria. The climax is the gruesome murder of Hon. Ahmed Gulak, the former aide to the then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, anda former member of the PDP. May his soul rest in peace.”

It may be pertinent to State, sadly, that the current national security crisis has exposed the incompetence of the APC Government to provide safety and security of lives and property in the country.”

“It is most worrisome that the ugly situation has been allowed to creep into Imo State, following the invitation of the military into the State by Governor Hope Uzodinma.”

“It is most worrisome that the ugly situation has been allowed to creep into Imo State, following the invitation of the military into the State by Governor Hope Uzodinma.”

“We strongly agree that the heightened insecurity has everything to do with such provocative policy decisions that have sustained the injustices and marginalization of Ndigbo, giving ample impetus to the avoidable emergence of such self- determination groups as the IPOB, MASSOB and an army of enraged youths.”

He said coupled with the uncanny imposition of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court, must have contributed to the current insecurityy in the State.

“We cannot discount the roles of the total failure of governance in imo State under the watch of Governor Uzodinma; his failure to pay workers and pensioners his resort to the blame game

his peddling of falsehood, propaganda and blackmail the high rate of youth unemployment

the intractable internal crisis in Imo APC”

The PDP chairman ,” APC has been having intractable internal crisis since Senator Hope Uzodinma joined the Party. This crisis has degenerated into major confrontations within the APC leadership in Imo State. The internal wrangling led to the invitation of the military into Imo State by the State Government.

He said all of these have played roles in worsening the height of insecurity in the State. Amid all of that, the PDP has severally suggested that the governor convokes a genuine stakeholders’ summit on safety and security in the State.