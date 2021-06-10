I Will Not Resign, Say D.Gov Njoku

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku has made it clear that he has never contemplated leaving office, and will not, until his mandate is expires.

In a release made available to Pressmen by the Chief Press Secretary CPS to the Deputy Governor, Teddy Ukwuoma, the number Two Citizen of Imo State maintained that the relationship with his Boss, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has remained cordial and smooth, since they both assumed office in January 15, 2020, and wondered why he should resign from his office.

The latest clarifications came from Prof Njoku following the story of his alleged resignation which dominated the Social Media on Wednesday night.

“The story has no iota of truth in it but a mere figment of the imagination of those working against the Government and people of Imo State” the Deputy Governor said through his Media Chief.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such rumour has dominated the Media Environment, as it has always been said that the Deputy Governor was not comfortable in office and wants to quit.

Some time ago, All Progressive Congress APC top shots from his Owerri Zone were fingered of peddling the rumour so that Njoku could got frustrated, and dump his job for them to occupy.

“Some months ago, there were also reports on Social Media of plot to outs the Deputy Governor” Trumpeta was told.

At a point, Chief Henry Haritex Njoku was accused as the man dreaming to take over Njoku’s post, hence sponsored the story.

But Chief Haritex Njoku who recently joined APC from PDP denied the allegation of wanting to be Deputy Governor, much less sponsoring stories in the Media.

However, pundits are worried over the constant “Story” of the Deputy Governor’s resignation, as they believe that such will continue to distract the Deputy Governor from concentrating and in office and do his best for Imo State.

Another school of thought has it that there is no smoke without fire, saying that something must be fishing somewhere for the story to always reappear every now and then.

“Why only the Deputy Governor? He should watch it some people are working against him” An APC Chieftain told Trumpeta.

But Prof Placid Njoku has made it clear that no matter the antics of political detractors, he has no reason to dump his job.