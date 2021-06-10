Judiciary Workers Resume As NJC Ends Strike

Normalcy will return to the moribund judicial operations in Imo State from Monday June 14, 2021 following the suspension of the two to three months strike by the workers of the judiciary.

Chairman of the Imo State judiciary staff union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Barrister Nnanabu told our reporter that the National Judiciary Council of Nigeria and Stakeholders in the judiciary decided to suspend the strike to give Government the opportunity to implement some of the demands of the striking workers.

The striking judiciary workers had among other things demanded for the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

According to him, a five man implementation committee has been set up to ensure that the various Governor’s in the country diligently implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary within the time frame.

The States are further urged to establish a State Allocation Account Committee (SAAC).This committee they noted should have legislative backing and would be responsible in ensuring the judicious allocation of the funds.

A State Management law should also be put in place to ensure and know how the funds will be shared or distributed between the parliament and the judiciary.