Bad Road: Uratta Residents Undergo Hardship Over Bad Roads, As Contractor Abandons MCC Uratta Road



By Orji Sampson

Inspite of the efforts of Governor Hope Uzodinma to make all Imo roads motorable, residents of the State especially those in Umuoba Uratta in Owerri North LGA are currently suffering untold hardship since the rainy season commenced.

Trumpeta after visiting Umuoba end of the road leading to Toronto junction of the MCC/ Uratta road observed that the road construction after excavating the earth on the road left the residents and commuters with much to desire.

This paper also observed that the contractor who seem to have abandon work on the road left the condition of the road worst that they met it.

Some of the Busimo drivers who spoke to Trumpeta lamented the damage the poor state of the road has caused them saying that some of them have since parked their buses or changed rout.

Also reacting, one of the residents of the area who simply identified himself as papa Ejima blamed the timing of the road construction as the reason for the delay which he said resulted to the rain damaging it the more.

He however pleaded with the State government to order the constructors back to site even if it’s to do a palliative work on the road as the villagers have refused drivers using their roads as diversion access.